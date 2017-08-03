Mom Prom slated for March 11 at Paint River Landing

IRON RIVER—A Mom Prom will be held at the Paint River Landing beginning at 7 p.m. on March 11.

This event is open to woman 21 and over, and will feature dancing, delicious food, a cash bar, and chances to win amazing prizes.

“Guests are welcome to wear their old prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, wedding gowns and/or anything that makes a girl feel fabulous,” said Stephanie Siler.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the Dickinson Area Community Foundation, Lud Stoor Agency, Peninsula Title Agency, and from committee members Kim Bjork, Kari Divine, Nancy Hronkin Force and Siler.

The Mom Prom is being hosted by Raise Her UP, whose mission is to empower young women to become leaders. The proceeds from the Mom Prom will be used to provide an annual scholarship to a graduating Forest Park female student, and to provide biennial leadership opportunities to female students in grades 9-11.

Raise Her UP will encourage the growth and development of young women leaders who positively impact their peers and community. Scholarship recipients and students selected to participate in leadership opportunities will have demonstrated leadership potential and dedication to improving their community through service. In addition, students participating in leadership opportunities will return to the community with a plan to do some good.

Committee members will mentor students by helping to develop and implement their community improvement ideas. Raise Her UP has established an endowment fund through the Dickinson Area Community Foundation, which will allow young women to benefit for generations to come.

Contributions can be made to the Dickinson Area Community Foundation – Raise Her UP, 333 S Stephenson Ave. #204, Iron Mountain, MI 49801. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

For more information, contact the Dickinson Area Community Foundation at 906-774-3131, or any committee member.