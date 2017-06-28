Miss Iron County candidates sought

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Fair is seeking candidates for this the Miss Iron County 2017 contest.

The contest, held during the fair, is open to girls ages 15-18 (by Aug. 1). The winner will receive $500 and the runner-up will receive $100. Contestants must give a three-minute speech, have a talent to share with the audience and be willing to represent Iron County at local events during the year.

“It’s an awesome experience,” said Iron County Fair Manager Carrie Nelson. “According to prior contestants, ‘we go out to dinner, represent the county at local events, make valuable friendships and have lots of fun while doing it.’”

To obtain an application, call 906-284-0095 or email nelscj15@baycollege.edu.

Applications are due by July 15.

The fair will be held Aug. 9-13 at the Iron County Fairgrounds.