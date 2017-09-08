MDA Toast to Life set for Sept. 25

CRYSTAL FALLS—Aspirus is helping those living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other muscle debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger by supporting and sponsoring the MDA Toast to Life of Upper Michigan, which will take place Sept. 25 at Paint River Landing.

Guests will enjoy a night complete with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and evening programming, including a silent auction and raffles, all while raising critical funds and awareness to help kids and adults in the Upper Michigan area with life-threatening muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Proceeds from the event will go toward helping MDA of Upper Michigan to fund groundbreaking research and programs, including support groups and medical care to the 90 families it serves in the area including eight affected by ALS.

The MDA Care Centers for Upper Michigan are located at the Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, Wis., as well as at Prevea Health in Green Bay. Funds raised will also help send local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA Summer in Wisconsin at no cost to their families.

Limited seating is available. Tickets to the Toast to Life gala are on sale for $50 each, (“Friend of MDA” at $75 each, which includes an additional donation to MDA.) Those interested in sponsoring the event can do so at a $3,000, $2,000 or $1,000 level including a table of eight for them and their guests.

“The Muscular Dystrophy Association is able to raise awareness and funds for various life enhancing services because of sponsors like Aspirus,” said fundraising coordinator Lauren Nelsen. “With their financial support, events like Toast to Life of Upper Michigan are made possible.”

For more information about the Toast to Life gala, or for more information about MDA’s services, contact Nelsen at the MDA office at 920-499-4571 or LNelsen@mdausa.org.