Mansfield rummage sale fundraiser set for June 3

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Mansfield Memories Historical Committee will hold a rummage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3, at the Mansfield Township Hall, located 4 miles west of Sagola on M-69.

This multi-family sale will feature jewelry, housewares, clothing and general items. Mansfield Memories is a nonprofit organization comprised of volunteers working to preserve the history of Mansfield Township. The volunteers also are responsible for the Mansfield Pioneer Church. Proceeds will be used for these purposes.

For more information, contact Pat Dishaw at 875-6376, Sharon Nickels at 875-6098 or Shirley Beck at 875-6376.