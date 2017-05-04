Local events help usher in spring

IRON RIVER—With the snow mostly gone and temperatures on the rise, spring is in the air in Iron County. Local residents will have the opportunity this weekend to kickstart their spring with a series of events in the Iron River area.

On Saturday, April 8, the Iron County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo, the Family Fun Fair and the Spring Craft & Garden Show will all be held at various locales in Iron River. Also, the Beechwood Historical Society will host a spring artists exhibit in Beechwood.

The Business Expo will be held in the Charles Greenlund Gymnasium at West Iron County High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Family Fun Fair will be held in the Stambaugh Elementary Gym from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Spring Craft & Garden Show will take place at the Windsor Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The BHS Spring Artists Exhibit will be held at the Beechwood Hall from noon to 4 p.m.

All events are free to attend.

The Home & Business Expo will feature more than 40 exhibitors representing a wide range of businesses and organizations showing off new products, giving demonstrations and handing out advice as well as free giveaways and prize drawings.

Organizations participating include home improvement, garden, outdoor recreation, professional trades and business, health and finance. Several nonprofit organizations will also participate.

The Expo is a perfect time to see what the area has to offer. Bring the family to enjoy the fun.

New this year to the Expo is the official launch of a new program from the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance called “Show Where Your Heart Is.” The program is a shop-local campaign designed to incentivize shopping at participating businesses in Iron County.

“Shopping locally benefits our small businesses, but there’s community benefits as well,” said ICECA’s Leeann Kirkpatrick, who spearheaded the project. “Supporting local businesses creates jobs and reduces environmental impact. It also strengthens community nonprofits. since it’s our local small businesses that are donating to our school’s athletic programs and charitable events. We’ve already seen a very positive and enthusiastic response from our local business owners.”

For every receipt from participating businesses totaling $20 or more, the consumer will earn one chance in a drawing for up to $250 in prizes. A new drawing will take place every quarter.

The 21st annual Family Fun Fair will feature a book fair for grades K-5, a concession stand, games and prizes for the kids, a pencil sale and a theme basket fundraiser. Children’s game tickets will be 75 cents each or three for $2. Theme basket tickets will cost $1 each or six for $5.

The Family Fun Fair is sponsored by the West Iron County School Association (PTA), Young Pacesetters (4-H) and the West Iron County volleyball team.

The Spring & Garden Craft Show, with dozens of area vendors, will feature craft and garden products for sale as well as gardening demonstrations by Glacial Gardeners and the Iron Soil Conservation District.

The Beechwood Historical Society Spring Artists Exhibit will feature four artists with ties to the area: John Scott, Scott Pearson, Brianna Robinson and Eliana Czuk.

All in all, there’s sure to be something of interest for residents and visitors with the events heralding spring in Iron River.