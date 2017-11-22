Local churches to offer free community thanksgiving dinner

IRON RIVER—Three local churches will once again offer a free, ecumenical Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 23.

First Presbyterian Church, the River Church and Grace Covenant Church are involved in the effort.

The meal will feature turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie.

Take outs and home deliveries will be available. The sit down meal, which will be held in the First Presbyterian basement, starts at 2 p.m., while deliveries begin at noon.

Call First Presbyterian at 265-2018 to sign up for meals and to volunteer to help. Herb Green is the coordinator of the event. Help is needed.