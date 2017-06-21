ICWC to host River Fest June 24

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Watershed Coalition (ICWC) will host “River Fest” from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Klint Safford Memorial RV Park.

As part of the ICWC’s “Watershed Awareness” campaign, River Fest promises to be a day of good wet fun for all ages, with water games and relays; fly-casting and boat washing demonstrations; an Invertebrate Scavenger Hunt in the river; Make and Take crafts, including upcycled art and “Rock” fish; a Raptor presentation; and face painting.

Food and beverages will be available for sale at the park, along with live music throughout the afternoon. Seating will be available under the canopy, and visitors are welcome to bring their own chairs.

The ICWC invites the community and visitors to join in the fun while learning about Iron County’s watersheds. This event is made possible through a grant from the Upper Peninsula Environmental Coalition and admission will be free.

Visit www.IronCountyWatershedCoalition.org to sign up to “Float the Paint”, the next scheduled Watershed Awareness event, on Aug. 19.