ICMCF Auxiliary to host Harvest Bazaar Nov. 11

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County Medical Care Facility Auxiliary will host its annual Fall Harvest Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Tables will be available with baked goods, giftware, trash and treasure and mini-raffles. The public is invited and encouraged to attend to support this event, for which all proceeds go toward birthday gifts for the facility residents.

“Once again, family and friends have come through with all sorts of wonderful items to make this fundraiser a success,” said Jessica Schultz.

Questions may be directed to the facility at 875-6671 or 874-1130. Donated items will continue to be accepted up until the time of the event.