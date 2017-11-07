ICECA launches redesigned iron.org website

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance (ICECA) launched the completely revamped and redesigned iron.org website July 6. The new website features a wide breadth of information and area links and will be used to market the entire Iron County region for tourism and economic development.

“The website redesign is the first step of our Tourism & Business Development Initiative funded through an MDARD Grant,” said Erika Lindwall, chamber director of the ICECA, in a press release. “Some of those funds will be used to develop marketing materials and promote the website to get the word out to the world that Iron County is a wonderful place to live, visit and do business.”

The new website features tourism and relocation information, economic development resources, local event postings and a detailed business directory. The site’s menus are hierarchically organized based upon the most requested information from Iron County visitors. The events and the business directory not only feature detailed information, but also takes advantage of geolocation mapping technology to help visitors easily locate businesses in Iron County.

“The new site is modern and mobile-friendly and easily directs any visitor, whether tourist or business owner, right to the information they need,” said Paul Schuytema, executive director of the ICECA. “A professional website like this is our calling card out in the digital world – and this is a site we can all be proud of.”

“We feel the website accurately captures the unspoiled beauty and potential of this wonderful place we call home,” Lindwall said. “Like all information-rich websites, it’s still a work in progress. The content will get better and more detailed with each new business that collaborates with us.”

The project is a culmination of a nearly year-long collaborative effort between My Hero Media (a local graphic design company owned by Austin Collins), local photographers Kevin Zini and Nina Graff, and a committee of ICECA staff and trustees including Abby Miller (Aspirus Iron River Hospital), Mike Stafford (Fast-Air Internet), Nate Clark (West End Home Furnishings), Schuytema and Lindwall.