IC Communities That Care workshop slated for Nov. 8

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Communities That Care coalition will hold a work group workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Crystal Falls Theatre in the Stage Left snack bar.

This is a county-wide event and all are welcome to attend. Lunch will be served and is free.

In addition, for those who cannot attend due to other obligations, the coalition will hold a session from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to present the same information in a condensed version at the same location.

The purpose of the event is to learn about the Communities That Care concept, the basics of prevention science and opportunities to lend a voice to the process through work group participation.

RSVP is appreciated to make sure there is a lunch for everyone. RSVP on the Iron County CTC Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PreventionCTC/, or by email to Paul Cleath at pcleath@greatlakesrecovery.org or by phone at 906-458-1994.