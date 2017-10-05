History Conference here June 23-25

CASPIAN—The 68th annual Upper Peninsula History Conference will be held at the Iron County Museum in Caspian and in Iron River June 23-25.

Sponsored and hosted by Meijer, the Iron County Historical Museum and the West Iron County Middle and High School, the conference will enable attendees to learn about mine disasters, the theft of the county seat, ghost towns of the U.P., wild rice, the Rum Rebellion, soldiers’ stories of World War I, the Iron Horse in Iron County, Pentoga Park, the Sylvania Wilderness and more.

The conference opens on Friday, June 23, offering seven sessions, a picnic and entertainment.

On Saturday, June 24, Daniel Truckey will offer the opening keynote (“In the trenches: Soldiers’ Stories of WWI”). Many more sessions will be offered throughout the day. Saturday evening, the U. P. History Awards and banquet and closing keynote by Bill Leonoff (“Rum Rebellion: Prohibition Hits the U.P.”) concludes the event offerings.

On Sunday morning, June 24, Dale Safford will conduct the final event, a Stambaugh Cemetery tour.

For more details and/or to register, visit hsmichigan.org or call 800-692-1828.