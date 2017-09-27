Harvest & Haunt festivities set in Iron River this Saturday

IRON RIVER—Now in its third year, the Harvest & Haunt Fall Festival has become an entertaining way to say goodbye to summer and welcome in autumn in Iron County.

The festival features a wide variety of free fall-themed fun for all ages, including live music, kids’ games and crafts, trick-or-treating, craft and vendor booths and the monstrous bonfire.

The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance, in collaboration with local businesses and organizations, is hosting the event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3-10 p.m. at Klint Safford Memorial RV Park in Iron River.

“The community has really fallen in love with this event,” said Iron County Chamber of Commerce Director Erika Lindwall, “because it’s got something for everyone—kids and adults! And it’s free admission and includes free family fun.”

Lindwall said this year’s event includes an expanded Family Fun Zone, sponsored by Grace Covenant Church, that will have free popcorn and cotton candy, free kids’ games and crafts, costume photo booth, bouncy house, free prize raffles and more.

“And for the adults, there’s local food and craft vendors, good coffee from local coffee roasters Contrast Coffee, a free-to-enter corn hole tournament, a beer tent featuring Keweenaw Brewing Company fall signatures, live music from local talent and the Chicago-based Celtic band, The Crossing, and a huge bonfire courtesy of the West Iron County Fire Department.”

The Crossing, a Celtic band with more than 30 years of musical performance, will share its distinct blend of traditional Irish folk tunes and original compositions at its concert, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Crossing will be one of four featured bands during the festival. This creative group has performed its unique brand of Celtic folk rock all over the United States, and is known for its masterful command of diverse and rare instruments.

“I first heard The Crossing this spring and was completely blown away by their performance,” Lindwall said. “They’ve got fiddles and bagpipes, flutes and whistles, a harp and guitars – it’s a level of musical entertainment that you just can’t find anywhere else! I’m beyond excited that we were able to get them up here for Harvest & Haunt.”

Other musical performers throughout the day will include the Paul Family Band, Outer Edge and Ironland.

This year’s Harvest & Haunt Festival also features the Iron Endurance 5K Run and 1-mile Fun Walk (costumes encouraged). Registration forms can be picked up at www.iron.org/harvestandhaunt, and all participants get a free T-shirt. All proceeds benefit Iron Endurance, which provides free athletic equipment and exercise opportunities for kids and families in Iron County.

Chamber businesses and service organizations will be on site throughout the day with trick-or-treat booths, offering candy for kids, promotional materials and products, and information about upcoming events.

“Celebrate fall with free fun, support a good cause and show your community support,” said Lindwall, who also encouraged attendees to dress in costume, bring their pets and enjoy the fall colors around the park.

For more information, visit the Chamber website at www.Iron.org/HarvestandHaunt or call 265-3822.