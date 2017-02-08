Fungus Fest back this weekend

CRYSTAL FALLS—Whether you like a parade, city-wide rummage sales, a street dance concert, a beard contest, softball tournament, golf and good food, including a giant pizza, the Humongous Fungus Fest has it all.

The festival returns after a year layoff Aug. 4-6 throughout the city of Crystal Falls and at Runkle Lake Park. The 26th edition of the Fungus Fest is organized this year by the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance.

The festivities begin on Friday at 8:30 a.m. with a youth golf tournament at Crystal View Golf Course.

Those looking for bargains and unique items will enjoy the city-wide rummage sales that begin at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

At 5:30, the Humongous Fungus Fest Parade will make its way through downtown Crystal Falls. The theme for this year’s parade is “Mushroom Madness.”

Following the parade, the weekend-long Toadstool softball tournament at Runkle Lake Park will begin. It runs all day on Saturday and will wrap up on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Saturday’s events begin at 9 a.m. with a vendor village, kids’ games and more activities behind the Harbor House. The city-wide rummage sales are back as well. Both events last until 1 p.m.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at the pie social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at United Christ Methodist Church. A variety of pies will be featured, and whole pies will be available.

The lunch hours feature the giant pizza cookout along with mushroom burgers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Afterwards, the new Mr. Fungi “Beard”y Pageant at the Historic Crystal Theatre will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Any current or former Iron County male resident, 18 years of older, can compete in the fun, tongue-in-cheek pageant that features Yooper attire, comedic Q&A and talent show for the title of Mr. Fungi 2017.

Live music and street dance in the parking lot between Ra-

ven’s Next and First National Bank begins at 6 p.m. The lineup will include Larry Ketola and will feature acclaimed guitarist Brian Keith Wallen. The music and dance run until 10.

The Fungus Fest concludes Sunday with the conclusion of the Toadstool softball tournament.

So come to Crystal Falls and celebrate the return of the Humongous Fungus Fest.