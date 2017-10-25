Friends of WIDL to conduct membership drive in Nov.

IRON RIVER— The Friends of the West Iron District Library will conduct its annual membership drive from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 to urge present members to renew and new members to join.

The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to support and enhance library programs and services through various fundraising events, such as bake sales, the used book sale during Rodeo Week, the chili feed in conjunction with the Christmas in Lights activities in December, the sale of greeting cards donated by an area card-stamping group and bratwurst feeds at Angeli Foods.

Some of the services sponsored by the Friends are Lunch with An Author events, the Reading Tree, which provides books for area children, and assistance with the Halloween party and pictures with Santa during the holiday bake sale.

With proceeds from the successful fundraising events and the generosity of the members, the Friends are able to share costs to improve services, to underwrite the cost of programs and to make donations for necessary improvements and projects.

Recently, the Friends purchased new furniture for in front of the fireplace and replaced worn tables in the conference room.

This past year the Friends also donated money to help with the cost of the Readers Courtyard.

“The continued support of the Friends is important to both the organization and the community,” said Bonnie Wilgreen of the WIDL Friends. “Dues and other contributions help to develop and strengthen library services. Equally important is the time provided by Friends who volunteer for the various fundraisers. However, no one is pressured to volunteer for any event.”

Memberships begin at $5 per person. Anyone who renews or joins for the first time will be eligible to win a lap quilt in a drawing. Membership forms can be obtained at the library front desk. Present members will receive a letter in the mail soon.

Call the library at 265-2831 for more information.