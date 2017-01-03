FP Dance Team students to perform ‘Once Upon A Time’

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Forest Park Dance Team will present “Once Upon A Time,” a dance production of students ages 2-18, on Friday, March 3, ,at 6:30 p.m. on the stage at the Forest Park Gym.

Tickets will be sold at the door.

Cost is $3 for adults, $2 for students and children under five are free.

The performance follows an eight-week dance and gymnastics course for ages 2-18 taught by the Forest Park Dance Team.

“Once Upon A Time” will include dances from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Mulan, Cinderella, Peter Pan, 101 Dalmatians, Pocahontas, Alice in Wonderland and Brave.

Members of the Forest Park Dance Team will also be performing solo dances throughout the event.