FP band concert set for March 21

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Forest Park Band Department will hold its annual concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, in the Eddie Chambers Memorial Gymnasium.

The middle school band (sixth and seventh grade) will perform first, followed by the senior high band (grades 8-12). Both bands are under the direction of Norm Vanaman.

Also, the annual Arion Award will be presented to a graduating senior who is not only an outstanding musician but someone that provides leadership in the music setting. In addition, the Forest Park Music Boosters Participation Scholarship will be awarded to those graduating seniors who have had 90 percent attendance in all band events.

A social will be held afterward in the cafeteria. The public is invited to attend.