Five seek Miss Iron County crown

IRON RIVER—Five candidates will compete for the 2017 Miss Iron County title during the annual Iron County Fair, which is set for this week, Aug. 9-13.

The queen contest begins at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday with speeches in the bandstand. The selection of the new Miss Iron County will take place at 7 p.m. in the rotunda.

Here are the five candidates, in alphabetical order: Alexis Condon, 17; Alaina Gable, 17; Carolyn Lundin, 16; Brynna Rice, 16; Kendra Smith, 17.

