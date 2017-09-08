Home

Five seek Miss Iron County crown

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 08:51 Ironcounty1

IRON RIVER—Five candidates will compete for the 2017 Miss Iron County title during the annual Iron County Fair, which is set for this week, Aug. 9-13.     
    The queen contest begins at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday with speeches in the bandstand. The selection of the new Miss Iron County will take place at 7 p.m. in the rotunda.
    Here are the five candidates, in alphabetical order: Alexis Condon, 17;  Alaina Gable, 17; Carolyn Lundin, 16; Brynna Rice, 16; Kendra Smith, 17.

