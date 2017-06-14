Father’s Day truck pull, car show set

IRON RIVER—A familiar mix of men and machines will mark this week, as the 12th annual Father’s Day Weekend takes place at the Iron County Fairgrounds here on June 17 and 18.

The schedule includes a truck pull, the classic car parade, an arts and crafts show and the 40th annual auto show. The special events are presented by the Iron County Pullers Association, and concession stands will be open both days.

Here is what in store at this year’s event:

Saturday, June 17

The classic cars that are the star attractions of Sunday’s auto show make their first appearance during the annual car parade. The cars will assemble for the parade at the Krist Oil parking lot on M-189 at 1 p.m.

The procession starts at 2 and makes its way through downtown Iron River, Stambaugh and Caspian before returning to Iron River.

Later, the Pullers Association holds a truck pull in front of the grandstand at the Fairgrounds. Weigh-in and registration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spicer Inc. on West U.S. 2. The drivers’ meeting starts at 3:30, and the pulling starts at 4.

Trucks will pull a weight sled for distance, with entries in several classes, broken down by weight, engine size and whether the truck is stock or modified. Call 906-367-0837 for more information or to get in on the action.

Sunday, June 18

All the Sunday events are on the upper level of the fairgrounds.

The big event is the 40th annual auto show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. The first 75 vehicles to register get dash plaques. For more information, call 906-284-0077.

The show itself runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., when trophies are presented to the top entries in each of 15 classes, including the People’s Choice winner.

Take your time! Walk around, admire the classic vehicles and talk to their proud owners. By all means, take your camera!

At the same time as the car show, Classic Farm Machinery of Iron County will display its antique farming and industrial machinery. Check out the neat old tractors and steam engines proudly maintained by members of the Farm Machinery group.

Nearby, the ninth annual arts and crafts show also takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features art, craft, jewelry, antique and flea market items.

The arts and crafts show is just south of the auto show area and includes both indoor and outdoor displays. For more information about the show, call 906-367-2206.

Sponsors of the Father’s Day weekend events include Krist Food Marts, Stateline Chevrolet, M&M Clements Trucking, Kurtz Diesel, Iron Inn Motel, Mike’s Muff-ex, Al Clements Trucking, Michigan-Wisconsin Spring & Brake, Green Acres Marketing and Mr. T’s Family Restaurant.