Farmers Market added in CF; IR market ongoing

IRON RIVER—A new farmers market has begun in Crystal Falls this summer, while the Iron River farmers market will continue on Wednesdays as in the past.

The market in Crystal Falls will be held Mondays from 2-5:30 p.m. inside Charlie’s Emporium. The Iron River market will be held from 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to Kentucky Fried Chicken on Adams Street.

The markets are seeking vendors for the summer. Vendor fee is $5 per 12 feet by 12 feet space each day. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. For more information, call Ginny LaFountain at 906-367-4251.

Money from the vendors will be donated to Iron County charities again this year.

“Starting off this year, we will have limited vegetables with the later start of the growing season because of the rains,” LaFountain said. “More veggies will come as the season allows.”

There will also be craft vendors as well as other type of vendors with homemade natural bath and body spa products with no chemicals, only organic and essential oils. LaFountain said there will also be clever containers, jewelry and more through the event.

Project FRESH senior coupons will be accepted by some vendors, as well as WIC Project FRESH coupons. Watch for announcements or call the senior center for information to sign up for these coupons.

“Just a reminder to our customers that fruits and vegetables grow and ripen at different times throughout the growing season, so some produce will not be available at all times,” LaFountain said. “So please be patient and respectful.”