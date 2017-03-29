Home

Family Fun Fair set for April 8 at Stambaugh El

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 09:00 Ironcounty1

IRON RIVER—The 21st annual Family Fun Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, in the Stambaugh Elementary School gymnasium. The event will feature a book fair for grades K-5, a concession stand, games and prizes for the kids, a pencil sale and a theme basket fundraiser. The Family Fun Fair is sponsored by the West Iron County School Association (PTA), Young Pacesetters (4-H) and the West Iron County volleyball team.
    Contact Theresa Baum-gartner at 265-9348 with any questions. The public is welcome.

