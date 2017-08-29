Dig into special events at Miners Day Picnic

CASPIAN—In honor of Labor Day, the Iron County Museum will host its Miners Day Picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. There will be many new activities this year as well as old-time favorites. Learn about the mining history of Iron County, purchase regional food, listen to local music and take part in fun activities.

Admission to the museum and this event is free.

This hands-on mining day will offer special activities for children geared toward the “day in the life of a miner,” and children are invited to “Dig for Minerals,” participate in rock painting, visit the Mining Maze, spend time at the art stations and more.

There will also be a door prize drawing for the kids and a pie social.

The Miners Commemoration Ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

Sponsored by the Miners State Bank, the Miners Day Picnic celebrates the rich history of mining in Iron County and the miners, some who gave their lives, in the underground stopes digging through the earth in search of the iron ore that helped forge a nation.

The Iron County Historical Museum is located at 100 Brady Ave. in Caspian. For more information about the museum’s programs, go to www.ironcountyhistoricalmuseum.org.