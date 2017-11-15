Date, theme, beneficiary set for ‘Christmas in Lights’

IRON RIVER— The date, theme and beneficiary have been set for the 12th annual Christmas in Lights Celebration. The ever-popular lighted parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 with the theme of “Camouflage Christmas.”

Any business, church, club or organization is welcome to enter a lighted float in the parade. Entry is free and cash prizes are awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners. Following the lighted parade, there will be a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. courtesy of the West Iron County Fire Department, as well as a bonfire, hot cocoa and free cookies at the Klint Safford Memorial RV Park.

To fit the theme of this year’s celebration, the local charity Treats for Troops will be the beneficiary of collected items and financial donations.

“This year is our 10th anniversary,” said Dawn Tuhowski, founder of Treats for Troops. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the (Iron County Economic Chamber) Alliance and the community of Iron County to reach our goal of filling 200 care packages to be sent to our deployed service men, women and service dogs.”

Donations will be collected at the chamber office and other locations around Iron County from November through the Christmas in Lights parade on Dec. 2. Desired care package items include hygiene products, small games and stuffed animals, nonperishable snacks and treats, personal notes in unsealed envelopes and more. A complete list of items and drop off locations can be found at www.iron.org/christmasinlights.

Throughout the celebration, the public can enjoy the Christmas in Lights Arts and Craft Show at the Windsor Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and take some time to visit with Santa at the West Iron District Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will also host a bake sale and chili feed before the parade from 4-6 p.m.

The Christmas in Lights Celebration is organized by the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance in collaboration with the Iron River Downtown Development Authority.