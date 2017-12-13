Home

Crystella selling seasonal ski passes Dec. 16

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 09:45 Ironcounty1

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystella Recreational Association (CRA) will sell season ski passes at the hill from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.
    The ski passes will be selling at a reduced rate: family pass $65 (a $15 savings) and single pass $25 (a $10 savings on regular price).
    “Come on out and support the ski hill,” said Paul Sundquist. The Crystella Ski Hill’s opening is planned for Jan. 5, depending on snow conditions.

Useful Links