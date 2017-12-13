Crystella selling seasonal ski passes Dec. 16

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystella Recreational Association (CRA) will sell season ski passes at the hill from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The ski passes will be selling at a reduced rate: family pass $65 (a $15 savings) and single pass $25 (a $10 savings on regular price).

“Come on out and support the ski hill,” said Paul Sundquist. The Crystella Ski Hill’s opening is planned for Jan. 5, depending on snow conditions.