Crystal Theatre presents ‘Crystal Christmas’ Dec. 3

CRYSTAL FALLS—Crystal Theatre will welcome local performers to the stage to sing, dance and welcome in the Christmas season at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Doors will open at 1. Admission is by donation to the Crystal Theatre general operations fund.

The theatre is festively decorated for the season. Stage Left will be open for snacks and refreshments.

Performers, from around the region, will include: Christ United Methodist Release Time and United Lutheran Children’s choirs, Ben Garcia - story teller, Linda Hurrell - piano, Erika Lindwall and Abby Miller - piano and vocals, Mick Wickstrom and Linda Hurrell - piano and vocals, the Crystal Falls Musicale - chorale, Jim Detlaff - piano, CT Tintintabulators - a bell choir, Snow Shovel Ensemble, Lucas Wickstrom - piano, Inclusion Dance, Paul Sundquist- vocals and guitar, Alina Soha - ballerina, and Charlie and Sherry Sandstrom leading all in a sing-along,