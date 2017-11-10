Connor Sports to hold community recycling day Oct. 14

CRYSTAL FALLS—Connor Sports will hold its annual community recycling day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Iron County Road Commission garage parking lot, located at 114 Oss Rd. in Crystal Falls.

The event is open to anyone and is free. Items that will be accepted include old aluminum, brass, copper and iron items, appliances with compressor removed, lawn mowers, car batteries, and Christmas lights.

No TVs or computer monitors will be accepted.