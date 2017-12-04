Community Easter buffet set for April 16 at St. Agnes

IRON RIVER—Area Catholic churches will serve a community Easter buffet on Sunday, April 16, in the St. Agnes Church Hall on Fourth Avenue.

This is a free dinner for anyone. The churches will also deliver meals to those who in need; take outs will also be available.

The meal will consist of ham, pineapple, coleslaw, sweet potatoes, hash brown casserole, green beans, roll and dessert.

Deliveries will start at 11:30 a.m. and take outs can be picked up at noon. The buffet dinner will start at 1 p.m.

Those who live in the Iron River, Caspian or Gaastra area and need a meal delivered are asked to call Joan at 265-9867 or Kathy at 265-4557. Please have address, cross street, name and phone number and number of meals needed.