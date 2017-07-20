Charlie’s Emporium to sponsor Humongous Fungus T-shirt contest

CRYSTAL FALLS—Charlie’s Emporium has announced that it will hold a T-shirt contest for ages 18 and under this summer.

Draw, color or design a mushroom for Humongous Fungus Fest, to be held Aug. 4-6 in Crystal Falls. Kids who draw or color their mushroom will have their art displayed at the store. The winner will be drawn randomly. Teens who design and name a mushroom will not have their art displayed. A winner will be decided by a committee created for this contest.

Kids can win a Charlie’s Emporium Humongous Fungus T-shirt. Teens can win their design on a T-Shirt.

One entry per person. Winners will be announced by noon on July 25. All entries become the property of Charlie’s Emporium.

Entry forms are available from Charlie’s Emporium, located at 308 Superior Ave. or downloaded from charliesonsuperior.com.

Completed entries must be submitted in person to Charlie’s Emporium by 5 p.m. on July 24.