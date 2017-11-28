CF Musicale to hold annual tea fundraiser

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls Musicale will hold its annual Christmas Tea Scholarship fundraiser at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Christ United Methodist Church.

The ticket donation price is $3 and can be purchased from any musicale member or may also be purchased at the door.

The program will include selections by the musicale chorus and will feature select students from both the Forest Park Middle and Senior High School bands.

A bake sale will take place both before and after the music program, and all attendees are invited to refreshments and cookies after the program.

The Crystal Falls Musicale uses proceeds from the tea to sponsor Forest Park Middle and High School students to attend IC Band Camp.

In addition, a college scholarship is available for any Forest Park Senior who plans on pursuing a degree in music, either as a major or a minor.