Celebrate the Apple Festival in Beechwood Sept. 30

BEECHWOOD—It’s time once again to celebrate the birthday of Johnny Appleseed with this year marking the 243rd celebration for the American pioneer apple grower and the sixth year of the Apple Festival in Beechwood.

The Apple Festival and Craft and Flea Market will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Beechwood Hall here.

Festivities get underway at 9 a.m. and will continue until 2:30 p.m. with a variety of apple pies, games, apple tarts, craft items, apple bars, raffles and, of course, apple cider.

Throughout the day, visitors can browse the various arts and crafts available from more than 30 vendors while waiting for a turn at the apple cider press.

Children can participate in games, crafts and other activities.

There will be an apple pie contest and single-serving apple recipe tasting for sale.

Also for sale will be apple jellies, jams and baked goods including apple pies.

The Objibwe Archers will be back on the grounds again this year.

The group brings bows and arrows and youngsters can shoot for free.

All proceeds from the festival and other fundraisers go for the renovations and restoration of the Beechwood Hall.

The Beechwood Historical Society has sponsored the Apple Festival and other community events since the Society took over the operations at the hall in 2010.

The Beechwood Hall is located at 178 Beechwood Store Road.

Follow U.S. 2 going west for 7.5 miles from the intersection of M-189 and U.S. 2, turn right on the Beechwood Store Road.

There will be event signs on the highway. For more information, call 906-284-1501.