Campers prepare for Harvest Fest weekend

CRYSTAL FALLS—Campers will be preparing their spooky campsites at Bewabic State Park for the annual Harvest Festival on Sept. 15-16.

Spooky sounds will echo across Fortune Lake, as campers and visitors begin the fall weekend event on Friday at 5 p.m. at the campground host’s site (No. 128), where kids will gather for pumpkin carving. Pumpkins will be available while supplies last, or carvers can bring their own.

Activities begin on Saturday morning with coffee with the campground hosts from 8:30 to 10:30.

Kids craft time with begin at 11 a.m. at the hosts’ site. The fall fun will continue in the day-use area at the pavilion area with games and activities from 1-3 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

At 5 p.m., the costume parade will begin at the campground area playground in C-loop behind site No. 117.

Trick-or-treating through the campground will begin immediately after the parade.

At the same time, the campsite judging will also take place. Voting for favorite campsites can be done at the campground host site until 7:30 p.m., and winners will be announced shortly after.

Events or activities may be cancelled in case of inclement weather.

Participants must provide their own costumes, campsite decorations and candy for trick-or-treaters if they choose to participate.

This event is free and open to the public, but a Michigan State Parks Recreation Passport is required for entry into Bewabic State Park.

The park is located at 1933 U.S. 2 in Crystal Falls. For more information about the park or the event, call 875-3324 or visit www.michigan.gov/bewabic.