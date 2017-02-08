Bullet’s salute to ’50s music slated for Aug. 12

IRON RIVER— Multi-award winnings singer/songwriter Bobby Bullet’s “Salute to ‘50s Music – Country and Blues, Rock ‘n’ Roll” will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Windsor Center.

Pre-show tickets are $5 and available at Central Arts & Gifts, Contrast Coffee and the Iron County Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets will be $6 at the door.

Bullet’s musical guests will include Tess Stevens, Pamela Nesbit, Shirley DeRoche, Asalia Williams White, Chris Bruso, Joe Brusso, Mark Zanoni and Richie Plass.

Door prizes will be presented at the show as well.

Sponsors of the show are the Harvey White family, Lorraine Meinhardt Charles Newby and Kristin Graves.