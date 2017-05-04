Blues duo to perform at Second Sunday Folk Dance

AMASA—On Sunday, April 9, the acoustic blues duo Shari Kane and Dave Steele will perform the featured concert at the Second Sunday Folk Dance. This partnership brings great guitar work and vocals to original and time-honored blues, gospel, swing and ragtime.

The concert starts at 4 p.m. at the Fortune Lake Camp in Crystal Falls. White Water (Dean and Bette Premo) host the Second Sunday concert/dance events, and along with friends Carrie and Susan Dlutkowski, perform the short opening set of the concert. Kane and Steele will immediately follow.

Music for the dance portion of the evening will be provided by the Front Parlor Dance Band with dance calling and instruction by Steve Kickert.

The Kane-Steele duo combines Steele’s smoky vocals, percussive rhythm and innovative lead lines with Kane’s rootsy finger picking and inspiring slide guitar work.

“Beautiful vocal harmonies complete the package. Their music is a testament to sounds once heard on the streets of Harlem, the juke joints of Mississippi or from the jug bands of Memphis,” said Dean Premo.

All Second Sunday Folk Dance events begin promptly at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults. Children 15 and under are admitted free.

A full season schedule is available at www.secondsundayfolkdance.com.

