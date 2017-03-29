BHS to host Spring Artists Exhibit

IRON RIVER—The Beechwood Historical Society will host its Spring Artists Exhibit from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

There is no charge to the artist or the public to attend this exhibit.

This year, BHS will feature four artists with ties to the area.

John Scott was born and raised in Beechwood some 70 years ago. He is a lifelong artist, always drawing and working in multiple art forms. Scott worked as a professional artist in Atlanta, for 37 years. He currently resides on Appleton, Wis. Scott already has several pieces of artwork hanging in the Beechwood Hall.

Scott Pearson is a self-taught photographer with a focus on the Great Lakes region, especially the Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Pearson currently lives in northern Wisconsin.

He has exhibited his outdoor photography at the Beechwood Hall in the past and has held several lectures on outdoor photography at the Ottawa Visitors Center.

Brianna Robinson is a senior at Kingsford High School. She especially loves drawing cartoons and caricatures. Her parents are Marcus and Barbara (Melstrom) Robinson. Brianna designed the logo for the annual Apple Festival for the Society.

Eliana Czuk is in the ninth grade at Newberg High School in Newberg, Ore. Her primary medium is pencil and ink, although she is expanding into acrylics and other mediums. Czuk’s parents are Tim and Anna (Melstrom) Czuk. Brianna and Eliana’s grandparents are Dale and Jan Melstrom of Beechwood.

All of these artists have a passion for their artwork. The Beechwood Historical Society’s goal includes promoting culture, including art and artists.

The Beachwood Historical Society is located at 178 Beechwood Store Road, about 7.5 miles west of Iron River, off U.S. 2.

For more information, call 906-284-1501.