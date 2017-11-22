Beechwood to host Holiday Craft and Bake Sale, Nov. 25

IRON RIVER—The Beechwood Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Beechwood Hall.

Crafts and bakers will include: JoAnn Hill (sewn items and decor), GMC Stone Necklaces, Roger Bofinger (maple syrup), Dorothy Javoroski (knit, sewn, painted item), Bea Bauer (handmade journals, tiles), Jerry White (U.P. themed T-shirts), Larry Ballinger (laser art, night lights), Judy Swenski (doll clothes, crocheted animals), Naomi Barry (crocheted items), Diane King and Kathy Blood (baked and decor), Ginny LaFountain (holiday decor), Scott Pearson (U.P. and Wisconsin outdoor photography) and the Beechwood Historical Society (baked items, decorations, sewn and knitted items and more)

The Beechwood Hall is located 7 1/2 miles west of Iron River at 178 Beechwood Store Rd., north of U.S. 2. Signs will be posted.