Bass Festival celebration on tap July 6-9

CRYSTAL FALLS—It’s that time of year again for a weekend of fishing and fun as the Crystal Falls Lions Club hosts the 53rd annual Bass Festival.

The event starts Thursday, July 6, and continues through Sunday, July 9. Most events take place over the weekend, and many of them are held at Runkle Lake Park.

Concessions will be available at the park, including brats boiled in beer, hamburgers, hot dogs, pop, coffee and other refreshments.

At the heart of Bass Festival is the fishing contest. Pre-registration is required for all participants—go to Crystal Bait and Marine, at 516 Crystal Ave., to sign up. There is a $5 entry fee, but children 16 and under can enter for free. All fish entered in the contest must be registered at the bait shop before freezing.

The Lions Club will also hold a raffle with a first prize of $1,000.

Here is the day-by-day schedule at the Bass Festival:

July 6: The festival starts at the Nylund Building on Superior Avenue with a night of bingo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the games starting at 6. “Unbelievable prizes and cash jackpots” are promised, and concessions will be available.

July 7: Friday night’s main event is the 12th annual Nylund’s Boxing Invitational, also at the Nylund Building. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with amateur boxing matches starting at 7. Concessions will also be available.

July 8: The festival really gets going with the annual Bass Festival parade Saturday at 10 a.m. The procession goes down Superior Avenue and is fun for everyone. This year’s theme is “100 Years of International Service.”

At 11:30 a.m., it’s time to shove off—from the rocks at the base of the Crystal Falls power dam in the annual canoe races down the Paint River. It’s a fun event with many participants. The finish line is just before the M-69 bridge.

After that, the action moves to Runkle Lake Park. First is the annual chicken barbecue, held by the Lions Club, starting at noon. At the same time, a volleyball tournament

commences.

Music is a big part of a day of fun and relaxation. The tunes start at noon, with Jake & The Fireside Band slated as the featured performers from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

The day ends with the annual Wop-Swede softball game, with the first pitch at 7:30.

July 9: Sunday begins with breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at the VFW Hall on Superior Avenue.

Next, it’s the annual Run Your Bass Off event, with 10K and 5K races and a 5K Walk-Your-Bass Off. The races start and end at Runkle Lake Park. In-person registration starts at 8 a.m., and the starter’s gun is fired at 9.

The remaining Sunday events take place at Runkle Lake Park. The annual community picnic starts at noon, with concessions, food and refreshments. The volleyball tournament continues, a horseshoe contest takes place and a baby contest is held for ages 3 and under—all starting at noon. Fishing contest final entries are due by noon.

Kids’ games and races begin at 2 p.m., while Boys & Toys with Paul Sundquist providing the music from 2 to 6 p.m.

The fishing contest ends at 3 p.m. when prizes are awarded.