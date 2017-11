IRON RIVER—Aspirus Iron River Volunteer Services will host a book fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital.

The fundraiser benefits the Aspirus Iron River Volunteer Services, which in turns gives back to the hospital through patient experience projects.