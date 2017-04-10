Home

Aspirus, DIDHD to hold Health Fair Oct. 11

Wed, 10/04/2017

IRON RIVER—Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics will again team with the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department to hold the annual Health Fair and Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Windsor Center in Iron River.
    This year, the health fair will feature live music, a farmers’ market, fitness classes, a blood drive, multiple free health screenings, door prizes and more.
    “We really wanted to shake this up a bit this year by adding more offerings,” said Abby Miller, community relations and marketing manager at Aspirus Iron River Hospital.
    “It’s going to be a packed day with something for everyone.”
    To schedule a flu shot during the health fair, call 265-9913.   

