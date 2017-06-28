Anderson fundraiser scheduled for July 1

IRON RIVER—A fundraiser meal and event for Taylor Anderson will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at Iron River Family Foods

A meal of a brat or hot dog with chips will cost $3. There will also be raffles held.

Anderson, a 17-year-old student at Forest Park, has Trisomy 8, a chromosome disorder. Funds raised will go toward helping Taylor attend the SOFT (Support Organization for Trisomy) Conference July 18-23 in Madison, Wis., where attendees learn new information about Trisomy 8 and meet other families dealing with the disorder.