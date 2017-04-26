AMVETS Post 436 pancake breakfast set for April 29

IRON RIVER—AMVETS Post 436 in Beechwood will host its semiannual pancake, real egg and Meyer’s sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Beechwood Hall.

Breakfast service includes fresh eggs made to order with maple syrup provided; blueberries optional in pancakes.

Take-out service is available. Cost is $6, children under six eat for free.

AMVETS Post 436 welcomes everyone to stop by and enjoy good food and beverages with friends, family and neighbors. All profits from this event are used to support the Post’s scholarship program at West Iron County High School.

For directions to the Beechwood Hall or any other questions, call Frank Jirik at 265-3645 or Roger Bofinger at 906-284-3898.