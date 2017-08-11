AMVETS to host pancake breakfast on Nov. 11

Home

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 11:10 Ironcounty1

BEECHWOOD—AMVETS Post 436 in Beechwood will host its semiannual pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Beechwood Hall.
    The breakfast will feature pancakes (blueberries optional), real eggs and Meyer’s sausage. The breakfast service will include fresh eggs made-to-order with Superior Maple Syrup provided.  Cost will be $6; children 6 years old and younger eat for free.
    “AMVETS Post 436 welcomes everyone to stop by and enjoy great food and beverages before you head out to your hunting camp, or to just enjoy a great breakfast with your friends and neighbors,” AMVETS Post Commander Frank Jirik said.
    All profits from the event are used to support the post’s scholarship program at West Iron County High School.
    For directions to the hall from Iron River or for more information, call Jirik at 265-3645 or Roger Bofinger at 265-3898.

