Amasa Heritage Days scheduled for May 29

AMASA—The Amasa Historical Society will hold its 20th annual Heritage Days in Amasa on May 29.

At noon, a flag-raising commemorating hometown veterans will be held.

This event is also the grand opening of the museum for the summer. After the parade and celebration at the cemetery, attendees can tour the museum and see what new items have been added over the winter. Raffle tickets will be available, with the drawing on July 4.

A craft show/flea market will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Roy Koski Memorial building (formerly AARC/Fur Rendezous Bldg.) on Trappers Lane just south of Amasa on U.S. 141. Hot dogs, brats, barbeque, bars and beverages will be available. The bouncy house provided by US2 Rental will be there for the kids.

This event is also as a fundraiser for the museum.