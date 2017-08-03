Alpha-Mastodon Senior Center to host corned beef ‘n cabbage dinner

ALPHA—The Alpha-Mastodon Senior Center will host its annual corned beef ‘n cabbage dinner from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Cost for the meal is $10. The meal will include corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, salad bar, homemade bread, dessert and a beverage.

The senior/community center is located in the old St. Edward’s Church in Alpha. Patrons can use the handicapped accessible entrance in the back for easy access to the dining area.

“This is a great time to visit with friends and neighbors over a homemade meal,” said organizer Maureen Elson.

Senior Center Director Starr Adank asks the public to call in advance, so the center will know how many people to prepare for. The phone number is 875-3315.