Alpha Haunted Asylum prepared to scare

ALPHA—The historic Porter School will once again open its doors for two evenings of hauntings. The theme this year is the “Alpha Haunted Asylum” complete with multi-level thrills and chills. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.

The ticket booth will open at 6:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 both nights. Admission is $5.

Last tickets will be sold at 11 p.m. and guided groups will be taken throughout the evening until all in line have had the opportunity to go through the haunted school.

There are no wheelchair ramps—everyone will need to use the stairs. Also, attendees may encounter fog machines and strobe lights. The haunted house is for all ages, but parents should use discretion for children.

There will be an outside kiddie area called the Haunted Garden with games sponsored by the Forest Park Dance Team. There will be activities for those kids not going into the haunted house for a donation, as well as face painting and glow sticks for sale.

The Alpha Community Center will host a concession stand and the money raised will go toward its roof fund.

There will also be collector T-shirts for sale.

“We have some new things this year,” said Michelle Graves, who is part of the organizational group. “We have two endings in the haunted house as well. You get to pick how you want it to end.”

Graves said that last year organizers raised about $4,000 to help pay for a van for Robbie Ivey, a local student who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“This year and (for) years to come we opened up the profit sharing to nonprofits,” Graves said.

Graves said letters were sent out asking nonprofits to apply.

“If they were picked, they had to come and work building/clean up, work the event and clean up after the event. The three nonprofits we picked are the Crystal Theatre Costume Closet, 4H Animal House and Helping Hands of the U.P.”

The Alpha Haunted Asylum is located on County Road 424 in Alpha. For more information, go to www.alphahauntedhouse.com.