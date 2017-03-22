Alexa recognized for 40 years of service

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls Township Board recently recognized Water Superintendent Terry Alexa for 40 years of service with the township.

Alexa began working for the township on February 12, 1977, as a ski hill attendant at Crystella Ski Hill under the supervision of Ken Menapace.

When the ski hill closed for the season, Township Foreman Clinton Rosengren asked the supervisor to have Alexa report to the Township Hall basement to be a helper.

Alexa remained a helper until he became township foreman in 1982.

When asked about the changes he has seen throughout the years, Alexa said, “Some of the changes I’ve seen throughout the years are the many additions to the rules and regulations to operate a water system.

“Year after year more regulations come down the pike making it harder to stay on top of things. But by far, the biggest change was Crystal Falls Township supplying water to the city of Crystal Falls.”

