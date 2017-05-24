Accelerated reader winners announced

The second marking period accelerated reader winners in Veronica Junak’s fourth-grade class at Stambaugh Elementary School have been announced. The overall winner was Tucker Deneau (pictured with his winning ukulele). Also pictured in front is Kaylee Rosengren. In second row, from left, are Savannah Parker, Liberty Williams, Cheyenne Ritchie, Zahkira Webster and Kaitlyn Smith; in back are Hailie Autio, Bradley Yackel, Wesley Devore, Rebecca Salmons, Haylie Murillo, Kailey Hall and Myles Turbessi. (submitted photo)