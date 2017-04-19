4-H Council selling Hilltop cinnamon rolls

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County 4-H Council is selling Hilltop Restaurant cinnamon rolls to help pay for fair premiums and scholarships.

The cinnamon rolls are $6 each and can be ordered by calling Carol Callovi, fundraiser chairperson, at 906-367-1607 or Deb Divoky, 4-H program coordinator, at 875-0604.

If no answer, leave name, address, phone number and the number of cinnamon rolls to be purchased. The rolls will be delivered to homes or offices on Monday, May 8.