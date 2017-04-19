Home

4-H Council selling Hilltop cinnamon rolls

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 08:49 Ironcounty1

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County 4-H Council is selling Hilltop Restaurant cinnamon rolls to help pay for fair premiums and scholarships.
    The cinnamon rolls are $6 each and can be ordered by calling Carol Callovi, fundraiser chairperson, at 906-367-1607 or Deb Divoky, 4-H program coordinator, at 875-0604.
    If no answer, leave name, address, phone number and the number of cinnamon rolls to be purchased. The rolls will be delivered to homes or offices on Monday, May 8.

Our Community

Ready, set… get the eggs!

Families gathered at Forest Park schools on April 15 for the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Crystal Falls Business Association.

West End Players to perform ‘Oliver’
4-H Council selling Hilltop cinnamon rolls
March for science on Earth Day, April 22
Dream becomes reality at Logans’ Place

Useful Links