‘Taste of Da Northwoods’ is coming to Iron County

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County Relay for Life teams will host a “Taste of Da Northwoods” on Saturday, March 18.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. at George Young Complex.

With the purchase of a $10 ticket, attendees will be able to sample some of the best foods available from favorite Iron County eateries, including Fob’s Restaurant, Scott’s Subs, Mr. T’s, The Wooden Nickel, Roadhouse 139, Angeli’s bakery, Outer Limits Bar and Grill and Alice’s Supper Club.

There will also be raffle prizes, a 50/50, and prizes for the best-dressed Northwoods Yooper.

“Come and help the Iron County relayers give cancer da boot at the first ever “Taste of Da Northwoods,” said spokesperson Ginger Davis.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society to help with the fight against cancer.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Fob’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Bar and Grill and from many area relayers. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, call 906-284-9425 or 906-221-0731.