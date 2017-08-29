‘Phoebe’ visits Angeli Foods

As part of Angeli Foods “Down on the Farm” experience held last week, state senate candidate Ed McBroom (standing) brought his registered Holstein “Phoebe” to Angeli’s Fairlife milk promotion so that visitors could pet her and try milking her. Pictured, from left, are Angeli Foods employees Gage Gill (produce), Matt Spaargaren (maintenance), Kristi Painter (produce manager) and Kenny Spanos (produce). McBroom’s daughter Helen, not pictured, also helped with the promotion.