‘Gifts from Santa’ begins 35th year

IRON RIVER— For the 35th year, every resident of Iron County Medical Care Facility, the Iron River Care Center and Boyington Place will receive a personal gift from Santa this Christmas thanks to the Golden K raffle, with support from the Crystal Falls Lions and the Caspian Progressive Men’s Club.

Beginning Oct. 13, members of Golden K, Lions and Progressive Men will sell raffle tickets for a donation of $5 per ticket.

“Your chance to win one of the 41 prizes is excellent,” Golden K member Jim Brennan said.

Raffle winners will be announced at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 on WIKB and published in the Reporter. Winners will also be called.

The presents will be given out at Christmas parties in December. The parties will also have live music, along with Christmas treats to eat and drink.

“Please support this program by buying a raffle ticket or tickets from club members,” Brennan said.

For more information, contact Ivy Gauthier at 906-367-2899 or Brennan at 265-3891.