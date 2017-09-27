Readers Viewpoint 9-27-2017

Citizen disputes officers’ accounts

To the editor:

I was pulled over by two young officers in the Iron County Sheriff’s Department and accused of not wearing my seat belt. ...

-s-Jason Wulf

Iron River

Reader thanks TRICO crew

To the editor:

I would like to thank the Iron River Trico garden crew for all their hard work in making the flower beds on our streets a beautiful sight to behold. ...

-s-Rose Latvala

Iron River

Fortune Lake parcel clarified

To the editor:

Corrections to the statement in the reader’s viewpoint in the Sept. 20 edition about the fact that the Fortune Lake Association bought the parcel of land on the north side of U.S. 2. ...

-s-Diane Kut

President of Property Owners of Fortune Lake Association

Crystal Falls

